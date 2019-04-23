Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Shalini Yadav to contest against PM Modi from Varanasi

Samajwadi Party on Monday fielded Shalini Yadav from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Shalini, who joined SP earlier in the evening, will take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shalini is the daughter of former MP and former Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha late Shyamlal Yadav. She joined the Samajwadi Party today in the presence of party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Shalini had unsuccessfully run for the Mayoral poll of Varanasi Municipal corporation in 2017 from the Congress

Samajwadi Party has also announced its candidates for Chandauli and Mirzapur Lok Sabha seats. The party has given tickets to Sanjay Chauhan from Chandauli and former BJP leader Ram Charitra Nishad from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat.