Young women smeared her face with period blood for spiritual healing

A young woman has shared her selfies on social media in which her face has been covered with her menstrual blood. Chloe Isidora holds that by covering face with period blood will help in spiritual healing. She has shared this selfies in the name of ‘Women empowerment’.

Chloe Isidora, an expert in Shamanism, Crystalline Consciousness, and Herbalism, is on a mission to connect women to their menstrual cycles. She applied her period blood across her face in order to open up her third eye. According to her, this will help in completely empowering women. Isidora has shared pictures of the anointing on social media in order to spread the ritual and help other women attain this level of empowerment.

Her selfies with period blood smeared onto her forehead and across her cheeks, in her own words, represent an act of ‘marking yourself as sacred’. However, not everyone was supportive of what she did.

The fight for the empowerment of women has gone from speaking up about the inequalities and demanding for a voice all the way to this. People on social media often call the act disgusting.

Isidora concluded that her actions make her feel fully empowered as a woman. She claimed that she had never felt more empowered than she does now after the ritual. Isidora plans to follow the ritual regardless of what people say about it or her.