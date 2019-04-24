AIYF Workers Stop Kallada Bus at Night, Stages Protest

Kochi: Three more persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with alleged beating up of passengers by the staff of ‘Suresh Kallada Travels’. This has now taken the total number of arrests in the case to seven. Hours later, AIYF workers staged a protest against Kallada bus by stopping a bus at Kayamkulam. The bus was bound for Bangalore from Thiruvananthapuram.

AIYF protestors vociferated slogans for 15 minutes in front of the bus. They gave a warning to the bus staff that if they are mistreating the passengers, they will not be let to continue their service. The protest had caused quite a lot of trouble to the passengers.