Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Defence Secretary from Sri Lanka resigns following the suicide bomb attack.

Apr 25, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernado told the Reuters that he had resigned from his current position taking the responsibility for the suicide bomber attacks on the island land.

He has asserted that while there had been no failure from his part he is taking the responsibility for the failures of some institutions he headed as the secretary of defense.

He said that security agencies were actively responding to intelligence they had about the possibility of attacks before they were launched.

“We were working on that. All those agencies were working on that,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

One more country decides to shift it embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Dec 25, 2017, 08:22 am IST

Singapore Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu will lead the  Indian challenge

Apr 8, 2019, 08:42 pm IST

Kawasaki launches ‘Vulcan S’ cruiser motorcycle in India

Dec 30, 2017, 05:15 pm IST

Missing since Friday; search continues for Indian ship and crew

Feb 5, 2018, 09:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close