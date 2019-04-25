Defence Secretary from Sri Lanka resigns following the suicide bomb attack.

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernado told the Reuters that he had resigned from his current position taking the responsibility for the suicide bomber attacks on the island land.

He has asserted that while there had been no failure from his part he is taking the responsibility for the failures of some institutions he headed as the secretary of defense.

He said that security agencies were actively responding to intelligence they had about the possibility of attacks before they were launched.

“We were working on that. All those agencies were working on that,” he said.