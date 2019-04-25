Will send sweets, gifts to PM Modi,but no votes : Mamata Banerjee

In an apparent stinging reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revelation that Mamata Banerjee sends him sweets and kurtas every year, the Bengal CM on Wednesday said she might send gifts and sweets to people on occasions but will not give them vote.

“I send rosogollas to people. I do send them gifts during pujas and offer tea, but will not give (them) a single vote,” Banerjee said without naming the Prime Minister, during an election rally in Serampore in the Hoogly district.

In a “candid and completely non-political” conversation with actor Akshay Kumar, PM Modi said, “. I should not be saying this in the election season. Mamata di sends me gifts. Even now, Mamata di sends me sweets and kurtas.”

He also said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina used to send him special sweets every year from Dhaka.