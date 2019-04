Eight BJP workers were detained by police for planting a fake ISIS banner in Assam. The BJP workers were arrested at Nalbari district in Assam. They planted a fake ISIS banner in which they wrote join ISIS in Arabic and English.

On getting a tip-off the police arrested them. A district committee member of BJP who is a former Congress Councillor is also among the arrested. The natives who noticed the banner informed the police. The police also took the banner.