Commodity Market: Gold price rises by Rs.150

Apr 26, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold rised by Rs. 150. In the national capital, the price of yellow metal advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 33,020 per 10 gram.

In the commodity market in New Delhi, the gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 33,020 and Rs 32,850 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready rose by Rs 230 to Rs 38,750 a kg, while weekly-based delivery advanced by Rs 179 to Rs 37,560 a kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

