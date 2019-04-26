Here are the best sex position based on man’s penis shape – Video

We all know that a man’s penis comes in different shapes and sizes. A sex expert has listed the best positions for each penis shape so that one can enjoy even more fun between the sheets.

Banana shape best for Missionary: The banana-shaped penis is best for G spot stimulation. The shape helps in getting a G spot and clitoral stimulation and have an amazing chance at having a blended orgasm in the missionary position.

The best position for this is a good old fashioned missionary, but place a cushion under your bum to lift your pelvis slightly and give him even better access to that elusive internal pleasure point.

Hammer shape is bets for Doggy style: The extra large head of the Hammer penis is great for deeper stimulation, so any position that opens you up to a fuller experience, like animal style (aka doggy) would be fantastic.

Mushroom shape is best for Reverse Cowgirl: While it may lack in length, it makes up for it in girth. Best for shallow stimulation, the mushroom adds extra pressure to the G spot.

The position that’s best for this is The Reverse Cowgirl which is essentially women on top, but you turn around to face away from your partner.

Cucumber shape is best for The Sexy Necklace: Sit yourself on your dresser or a table and have him enter you from a standing position. Then, wrap your ankles around the back of his neck or rest them on his shoulders and turn yourself into his ‘sexy’ necklace.

The pencil is best for Girl on top: This penis shape is consistent throughout its entire length and can be thinner than the average penis. One has to tighten herself around him making sure that they can feel every little sensation that happens between each other and the sex will feel fantastic.

C-shaped is best for Missionary, but with a twist: If the man has a penis that curves to either the left or the right then sideways sex is your best friend.

Try missionary with a twist, the trick with this is to lay down on the same side as your partner’s penis curves.