Latest NewsNEWS

KSTRC bus collides with tempo in Alappuzha leaving 3 dead and 11 other injured

Apr 26, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Thee persons were killed and 11 others were injured in an accident that happened in Alappuzha where a tempo traveler collided with a KSTRC bus on the National Highway 66. The incident precisely happened in Kanichukulangara.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayakumar, 38, Vineesh, 25 and Prasanna, 55, all natives of Kannur. They were traveling in the tempo traveler.

The Victims were returning from Thiruvananthapuram after attending the betrothal ceremony of Vineesh.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Cherthala.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi to visit Bahrain, will address NRI conclave

Jan 4, 2018, 01:03 pm IST

Prime Minister accuses Congress of weakening judicial and other democratic institutions

Dec 16, 2018, 11:17 pm IST
indonesian model competing actresses

No Bollywood actresses can beat this Indonesian model with beauty and hotness

Mar 4, 2018, 09:30 pm IST

Fashion Hacks: Mollywood Stars in Western Gown

Jan 30, 2018, 10:12 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close