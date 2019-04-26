KSTRC bus collides with tempo in Alappuzha leaving 3 dead and 11 other injured

Thee persons were killed and 11 others were injured in an accident that happened in Alappuzha where a tempo traveler collided with a KSTRC bus on the National Highway 66. The incident precisely happened in Kanichukulangara.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayakumar, 38, Vineesh, 25 and Prasanna, 55, all natives of Kannur. They were traveling in the tempo traveler.

The Victims were returning from Thiruvananthapuram after attending the betrothal ceremony of Vineesh.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Cherthala.