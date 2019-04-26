Rift in CPI(M). Did Left Votes Reach BJP Camp at this Constituency?

With a month to go for the counting of votes, all the political parties have started analyzing their chances for a win and Kozhikode is one of the constituencies that grabbed a lot of attention. Although not considered as a strong area of BJP, NDA candidate Prakash Babu also the state president of Yuva Morcha seems to have given a tough fight to LDF’s Pradeep Kumar and UDF’s M.K Raghavan.

K.P Prakash Babu alleged that the internal rift in the Left party helped the Left votes reach BJP camp. During the 2009 election, there was a controversy on Pradeep Kumar, someone from V.S camp allegedly trying to work to ensure the loss of DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas. Prakash Babu said that the supporters of Riyas, as an act of revenge has voted for BJP this time. He said left votes in Chelavoor, Nellikod, Karamasery, Kunnamangalam areas have been cast in favor of BJP.

“A few leaders connected to Riyas had offered me all support. Votes have been cast in our favour,” said Prakash Babu.