Bogus Vote Controversy: ‘CPM is not against rituals’, says AICC secretary

The controversy on bogus voting in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency is heating up in the state. The UDF has released the CCTV footages of CPM workers casting a fake vote. And they have complained to Chief Electoral Officer regarding this and made it clear that they will face it legally. On the other hand, the CPM has refuted the allegation, saying that it was ‘open votes’.

Now AICC secretary and former Congress MLA P.C.Vishnunath has ridiculed CPM on the issue. Vishnunath on his facebook page shared a post on which he ridiculed the left party for practising bogus votes as an election customs.

‘Who said that CPM is against customs and rituals. They again practised the ritual which they were practising in every election. The CCTV which is an imperialist tool has released. Now intellectuals can come out say that to defeat fascism and imperialism we can use bogus voting, he said.

