CPI(M) Meeting Inside Temple, Vote Campaign Next to Hanuman Idol. Check this Out

Mumbai: Dindori in Nasik district is the only seat from which CPI(M) is planning to contest from the state of Maharashtra. They have fielded their best candidate- the hero of the long march- J.P Gavit in the constituency, but the candidature of NCP raises serious threats to their chances of winning.

Usually, CPI(M) contests in almost all seats at Maharashtra but this time they have been more prudent in picking just one seat and focussing their entire resources on that seat.

At Dindori constituency, in Kalvan Taluk there is a Hanuman temple. CPI(M) candidates campaign for votes next to this Hanuman idol and they even have their meeting inside the temple. Although these are uncommon sights for Kerala, this happens in Nasik. The meetings are guided by only one agenda- to somehow ensure the victory of Gavit.

“People saw the long match conducted by CPI(M). The party fights for farmers. CPI(M) doesn’t have money to even give it to polling agent. We are trusting the people and moving ahead,” said Gavit.