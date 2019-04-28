KeralaLatest News

“CPI(M) doesn’t need to do fake votes to win election”: Fin Minister Thomas Isaac

Apr 28, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Less than a minute

Channels in Kerala had aired the visuals of people casting their votes twice at two polling booths in Kasaragod constituency, where elections were held in the third phase on April 23. Congress leaders have strongly raised the issue and it seems left leaders are diving for cover and searching for a possible justification. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that CPI(M) doesn’t need to do fake votes to win the election.

“CPI(M) doesn’t need to do fake votes to win the election. We have faced many elections. District secretary has spoken about this controversy. If somebody is not satisfied with that explanation, there is a system of the election commission to examine this. CPI(M) is ready to face any investigation” he said.

