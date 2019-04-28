Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Gujarat government decides to back four potato farmers in their fight against PepsiCo’s ?4.2 crore lawsuit

Apr 28, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Less than a minute

Gujarat government decides to back four potato farmers in their fight against PepsiCo’s ?4.2 crore lawsuit. When the protests are coming to an end the government has decided to help them for allegedly infringing their rights by growing the potato used in Lays chips.

The senior spoke person from the Hindu told that the state government will join the legal case with the side of the farmers.

“We will be joining in the matter as a party to support farmers,” a top government official said, refusing to be identified.

He also asserted that the decision to support the farmers was taken at the highest level in order to protect the interest of the farmers.

Tags

Related Articles

Vijay Devarakonda’s Telugu Full Movie ‘NOTA’ Leaked Online

Oct 7, 2018, 01:01 pm IST
Amazing-Health-Benefits-Of-Drinking-Warm-Water-In-The-Morning

What Happens When You Don’t Drink Enough Water

Oct 28, 2018, 08:05 am IST

BJP-CPM clash in front of the Secretariat ended

Jan 2, 2019, 10:37 pm IST

This is What Historian Ramachandra Guha Said About Sabarimala Issue

Oct 29, 2018, 06:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close