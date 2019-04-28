Gujarat government decides to back four potato farmers in their fight against PepsiCo’s ?4.2 crore lawsuit. When the protests are coming to an end the government has decided to help them for allegedly infringing their rights by growing the potato used in Lays chips.

The senior spoke person from the Hindu told that the state government will join the legal case with the side of the farmers.

“We will be joining in the matter as a party to support farmers,” a top government official said, refusing to be identified.

He also asserted that the decision to support the farmers was taken at the highest level in order to protect the interest of the farmers.