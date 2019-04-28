Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s first case; This man was fined for spitting pan masala at a public place

Apr 28, 2019, 02:33 pm IST
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has now fined a man for spitting pan masala at a public place which the corporation claims it is the first of its kind in the nation.

The AMC has the outlaws Mahesh Kumar from Ahmedabad’s eastern suburb of Naroda Rs100. The suspect was caught spitting on CCTV near the Sardar Patel State Road.

The corporation has issued an e-memo for the violation of public health laws.

The corporation said in a press release that this is the first such case in the country.

Ahmedabad was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.

