Latest NewsGulf

Qatar withdraws ban against UAE goods and services

Apr 28, 2019, 01:55 am IST
Less than a minute

Qatar announced on Saturday that it had withdrawn the measures they had taken against the UAE goods and services. This significant concession aimed at averting the consequences of the UAE’s case in WTO against an illegal Qatari ban on UAE goods and services.

Qatar has also partially revoked measures that banned buying and selling commodities exported by the UAE.

WTO’s session of the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) took place following the UAE’s request to set up an arbitration committee to assess Qatari efforts to ban UAE consumer goods and services.

The UAE is one of several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, that have imposed a boycott on Qatar due to its alleged support of terror groups. Doha denies the charges.

Tags

Related Articles

Actor Asif Sheikh Turns a sperm donor

Dec 25, 2017, 11:26 am IST

GST: Ministerial panel favours Kerala levying 1% cess

Jan 6, 2019, 09:46 pm IST

Defense Ministry’s move to withdraw from weapon deal to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles

Jan 3, 2018, 07:21 pm IST

Smugglers caught after cinematic chase

Jan 27, 2018, 12:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close