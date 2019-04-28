Qatar withdraws ban against UAE goods and services

Qatar announced on Saturday that it had withdrawn the measures they had taken against the UAE goods and services. This significant concession aimed at averting the consequences of the UAE’s case in WTO against an illegal Qatari ban on UAE goods and services.

Qatar has also partially revoked measures that banned buying and selling commodities exported by the UAE.

WTO’s session of the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) took place following the UAE’s request to set up an arbitration committee to assess Qatari efforts to ban UAE consumer goods and services.

The UAE is one of several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, that have imposed a boycott on Qatar due to its alleged support of terror groups. Doha denies the charges.