Bizarre Incident; Car driver hits electric post while looking into Google map for direction

Apr 29, 2019, 07:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The incident happened in Ernakulam where a car collided with an electric post as he lost his control while looking the google map for direction instructions. The Ernakulam native Jishnu who was behind the wheels had a narrow escape form the accident.

Jishnu was driving the vehicle to his native place using the facility of Google map to assist him in his drive. When he reached his destination he lost his control as he fully concentrated on his phone.

Loosing his control he crashed against an electric post.

With the power of collision the electric post fell down to his car.

Traffic was completely restricted as a result of this.

