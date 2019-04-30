Latest NewsIndia

SSLC results to be announced today

Apr 30, 2019, 07:08 am IST
The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examinations Board will announce results for the SSLC 2019 exams on Tuesday, April 30 post noon.

Results will be made available on the department website kseeb.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in. It will also be sent to individual students on their registered mobile numbers.

This year, as many as 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The evaluation was conducted in two phases as elections were underway. The examinations were held between March 21 and April 4.

The evaluation of the SSLC papers began on April 10. In the 230 evaluation centres, as many as 77,754 evaluators had registered with the Board for evaluation duty.

