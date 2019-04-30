Want to know what the Marvel is planning to do after “End game” ? Read this

Every one must be thinking what will happen next after the end game . Sony Pictures Entertainment India in collaboration with India’s leading ticket booking platforms is giving the fans in

India the ultimate chance to attend the premiere of Spider-man: Far from Home.

To offer Marvel fans the best experience around the final Marvel movie of this year, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has specially curated the contest called

#BookMySpidey around the film, and which is available on their website www.sonypicturesindia.com. The contest offers an all expenses paid a trip to the United States

to attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Far from Home and a chance to meet their favorite spidey Tom Holland. The contest is live already.

‘Spider-Man: Far from home’ releases in cinemas ?on 5th July 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu; Book your Spidey now!