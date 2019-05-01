KeralaLatest News

BJP core committee meeting slams failures in coordinating election works

May 1, 2019, 06:02 pm IST
BJP core committee meeting criticized that the party leadership failed to effectively coordinate the election campaigning works. TThe party also failed in exploiting the national leadership effectively in the campaign process in the state.

The BJP core Committee meeting which reviewed the booth wise reports from the ground level party committees claimed that the party can overcome any consolidation of minority votes. The party also hold that apart from the consolidation of minority voters there also happened a consolidation of majority community Hindu votes in the state.

