BJP will not be able to repeat its 2014 performance,says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has finally broken her silence on the high-voltage Varanasi poll battle. In a brief interaction with media, Priyanka said that she was not disappointed with party’s decision. She said that if she was given the Varanasi poll ticket, it would have restrained her to the temple city only. But she wanted to focus on the country. “I have so much work in eastern Uttar Pradesh. I am not disappointed. I have always said that I will go by whatever decision the party leadership takes.”

She also claimed that the BJP will not be able to repeat its 2014 performance. “My strategy is very clear. Congress will win on the seats where our candidates are strong. Where our candidates are slightly lightweight, they will cut into BJP’s vote share.”