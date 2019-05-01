Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s sexy avatar; see video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt ‘ glamour and hot looks in the song of yet to release film ‘Student of the Year 2’ will make you go weak in the knees.

The third song of Karan Johar-produced film is released on Tuesday, and it is an out and out masala song. It features Tiger Shroff in the company of Alia Bhatt, who probably looks her hottest best!

Alia Bhatt fans are in for a big surprise, especially after seeing her in conservative roles such as Roop in Kalank, Safeena in Gully Boy or Sehmat in Raazi.

Alia Bhatt who made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 returns to spruce up life in the film’s sequel starring Tiger along with debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.