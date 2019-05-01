Latest NewsIndia

‘UP CM Yogi Adityanath don’t know how to use laptop’,says Akhilesh Yadav

May 1, 2019, 03:32 pm IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Nath and said he does not know how to use a laptop that’s why he is not distributing them to the young people in the state. “If I give a laptop to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he would waste two days,” he said.

Highlighting how his state government had earlier distributed laptops to people in the state, Akhilesh said while addressing an event here, “We had given laptops to the young people. Yogi Adityanath does not know how to use a laptop that is why he has not distributed them.” Mr. Yadav further accused CM Yogi of conspiring against the Samajwadi Party workers with the help of people in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

While talking about the Agra Lucknow Expressway, he said, “‘Netaji’ had asked to complete this highway in 24 months. I want to congratulate the officials, who constructed 302 km road in 21 months. During its launch, Mirage and Sukhoi fighter jets were landed on that highway… Even today, the best aircraft of the country – Sukhoi – were bought by ‘Netaji’. BJP people have not been able to buy them.” He further added, “Metro in Lucknow has been made in the fastest period of time.”

