P.M Modi Says Masood Azhar’s Ban is Only the Beginning, Asks to Wait and Watch

May 2, 2019, 06:52 am IST
Less than a minute

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations (UN). Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the move as “huge win for India”

“It is of great satisfaction that the world finally came to a consensus on designating Masood Azhar a global terrorist. Better late than never,” he said during a poll rally.

Attacking the UPA governments, Modi said: “There was a time in the country when under the remote-controlled government, nobody from the government listened to the prime minister. And today, the country has seen what happened at the UN, how the voice of 130 crore people is roaring in the world. This is the new India and this is the new India’s call.”

“I want to announce that this is only a beginning. Wait and watch what happens in the future,” said PM Modi.

