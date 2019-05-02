Latest NewsPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi holds a snake while campaigning in Rae Bareli : Watch Video

May 2, 2019, 03:10 pm IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had an unusual encounter on the campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday when she got to hold a snake in her hands.

Priyanka was interacting with snake charmers during a public meeting in Rae Bareli, where she was campaigning for her mother and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi. In a video shared by ANI, Gandhi was seen taking a small snake into her hands and asking the charmers about what kind of snakes they had. When the people gathered around asked her to be careful, she brushed off the concern saying, “it won’t do anything”.

