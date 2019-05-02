This Ronaldo buys world’s most expensive car with this price tag will make you jaw dropping ; read to know who

There are many Ronaldo’s in the podium of football but there is only one and only Cristiano Ronaldo who has now brought the most expensive car ever built till date.

“The Bugatti La Voiture Noire.” worth near 19 million, ! yes you heard it right .

Despite the brand has refused to identify the owner the Spanish sports daily Marca has revealed that the car has been bought by a Portuguese footballer who plays in the Serie A for Juventus.

There were reports that the car was earlier owned by the Chairman of the Volkswagen Group, Ferdinand Piech.

Though he had brought the car he could not drive this machine till 2021 as the company need to finalize the reports on the prototype.

Ronaldo already has a long line-up of luxury cars in his collection– Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.