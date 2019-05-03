Jayam Ravi to be seen in 9 different looks in new film ‘Comali’

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi is busy in shooting for his 24th film. The film is titled as ‘Comali’. ‘Comali’ will have Jayam Ravi appearing in nine different avatars.

According to the director, Ravi will be sporting a 90s look, as a king, as a caveman, a British slave and so on. The film covers events that happen over a large period of time and hence the different looks over different eras. It is a satire that has strong social content.

The movie directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan is said to be a fun satire. Kajal Agarwal plays the female lead and Samyuktha Hegde is also there in a key role. Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar and RJ Ananthi are also part of the supporting cast.

‘Comali’ has music composed by Hiphop Tamizha. It is produced by Isari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International.