J&K : 3 Terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

At least three terrorists were killed on Friday morning in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Adkhara area of Imam Sahib of Shopian district this morning following information about the presence of militants. The encounter is still underway. Meanwhile internet services were suspended across south Kashmir.

On April 25, two terrorists have been neutralised in the exchange of fire with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after forces laid cordon and search operation in the area.

The Indian Army has gunned down 41 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel, said Indian Army Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Wednesday. Out of those killed, 25 terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed and 13 of them were Pakistanis.