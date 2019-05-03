PM Modi biopic to release on May 24, a day after Lok Sabha poll results

Vivek Oberoi starrer biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is finally set to release on May 24, a day after the counting of votes of the Lok Sabha polls. The film, ‘PM Narendra Modi’, which was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 11, was stalled by the Election Commission of India a day before its worldwide release, stating that a biopic like this will affect the level playing field in the elections.

“After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha election results. We are now releasing our film on 24th May 2019,” said producer Ssandip Singh.

Shortly after the EC stalled the release of the film, makers of the biopic had moved the apex court challenging the stay. Singh had said the poll panel banned the film without even watching it.

On April 17, EC officials watched the film in a special screening on the directions of the Supreme Court. A committee with a total of seven officials set up for the purpose was present for the screening. The top court had asked EC to watch the movie and submit its view by April 22.

After watching a special screening of the film the EC had submitted a report before the top court favouring the ban on the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’. Following this, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the EC’s order.

Before being stalled by the EC, the film also came under a cloud with opposition parties, including the Congress claiming that its release was planned with the intention of influencing voters during the Lok Sabha elections.