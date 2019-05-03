Sri Lanka Blasts : Over 65 Keralites under surveillance of NIA

Keralites having links with Thowheed Jamath in Tamil Nadu are under the observation of the NIA. More than 65 Keralites are under the surveillance of the NIA who conducted a raid in Tamil Nadu related to the terror attack in Sri Lanka.

Videos of Saharan Hashim have been confiscated in the raid. The NIA has obtained details of the meeting of Thowheed Jamath convened in Madura and Namakkal.

The NIA team has got the video evidence of it in Arabic, Tamil and Malayalam. The videos obtained shows Hashim luring youths from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to their group. The documents were seized from the raid in Coimbatore and Chennai. Many including Keralites are being questioned at Kumbakonam.

Meantime, the investigating team from Kerala are continuing with the raids. The raids are conducted based on the statement of those taken into custody in connection with the terror attack in Sri Lanka. Many including Roshan having close links with Thowheed Jamath were taken into custody from Poonamalli in Thiruvalloor. The raid was conducted in Tamil Naud after questioning Riyaz Aboobacker suspected in having role in the Sri Lankan attack.

A search was conducted by the national investigation agency officials of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A raid was conducted in the offices of the SDPI and Popular Front at Kumbakonam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur etc. The agency is also examining the visit of a stranger who reached Coimbatore three days before the attack in Sri Lanka.