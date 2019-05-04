Latest NewsSports

Asian Individual Squash Championship: Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa enter finals

May 4, 2019, 10:21 pm IST
The Indian squash players entered final of the Asian Individual Squash Championship, with convincing semi-final victories in Kuala Lumpur today. Men’s top seed Saurav Ghosal and reigning champion Joshna Chinappa entered the finals.

Women’s second seed Joshna defeated sixth seed Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia 11-7, 12-10, 11-3 while Ghosal ousted the seventh seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia 11-2, 11-6, 11-4.

In the title clash tomorrow, Joshna will face Annie Au and Ghosal meet Leo Au Chun Ming.

