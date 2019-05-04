Memory Card Issue; Vidhu Vincent criticizes State Government on actress assault case

Director Vidhu Vinciant came to the scene with a criticism against the State Government, asserting that the decision taken by the Standing Council in apex court on the Memory card issue regarding the case of the actress assault will force the people to take away their belief in existing law and justice.

She also added that she is wondering why the state authorities are taking lazy attitude in the case and why they ( authorities) are making a delay in procedures.

She also asserted that the State Government is obliged to answer this kind of delaying in procedures.

