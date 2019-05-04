Latest NewsNEWS

Memory Card Issue; Vidhu Vincent criticizes State Government on actress assault case

May 4, 2019, 02:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Director Vidhu Vinciant came to the scene with a criticism against the State Government, asserting that the decision taken by the Standing Council in apex court on the Memory card issue regarding the case of the actress assault will force the people to take away their belief in existing law and justice.

She also added that she is wondering why the state authorities are taking lazy  attitude in the case and why they ( authorities) are making a delay in procedures.

She also asserted that the State Government is obliged to answer this kind of delaying in procedures.

HER FACEBOOK POST

Tags

Related Articles

Police raided illegal spa and massage parlor and 6 sex workers arrested

Dec 11, 2017, 01:43 pm IST

Flight crashes at Airport : 2 killed, Several injured

Apr 14, 2019, 10:35 am IST

Gokul Suresh Responds to the Cyber Attack on Biju Menon

Apr 20, 2019, 09:59 am IST

”Operation Sahyog” mission with Army Crew turns Savior In Disaster-Hit Kerala

Aug 11, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close