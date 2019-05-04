Latest NewsIndia

Naxalism confined to 15% in India under Narendra Modi rule,says Amit Shah

May 4, 2019, 09:12 am IST
BJP president Amit Shah Friday claimed Naxalism has been confined to 15 per cent in the country under the Narendra Modi administration.

He was addressing an election meeting here in favour of sitting BJP MP and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“During the Congress government, the entire country faced the problem of Naxalism, but with Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister and Rajnath Singh as home minister, Naxalism gradually got confined to mere 15 per cent,” Shah claimed.

Meanwhile, 15 jawans were killed in a major Naxal attack in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The BJP leader also credited the Centre for building strong internal security.

There was a time when police used to fear ‘goondas’ (hooligans), but today the situation is different… the team of Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh has worked on ensuring internal security, Shah said.

The BJP chief also said there were ‘Modi, Modi’ chants wherever he went and the same reflected the blessing of 130 crore countrymen.

