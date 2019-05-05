13 dead in a militant attack on police headquarters

An attack by a Taliban suicide bomber and several gunmen killed at least 13 police with more than 50 people wounded, including 20 civilians. The attack took place in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province.

Sunday’s attack started with a massive blast at the police facility in Pul-i-Khumri, about 250 kilometres north of Kabul, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky. The explosion was followed up by gunmen storming the police compound.

The attack occurred two days after President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Monday.