14 killed, 63 injured as cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ hit Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, at least 14 people were killed and 63 others injured as cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ hit the country on May 4, a day after leaving a trail of destruction in eastern Indian coastlines. Dozens of villages on the Bangladesh coast have been submerged.

14 deaths were reported from eight districts, including Noakhali, Bhola and Lakshmipur, which were among the places worst-hit by the cyclone. The dead also included a two-year-old boy and four women.

The severe cyclone entered Bangladesh through the southwestern region earlier in the Saturday morning. The deadly storm uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and damaged more than 500 houses.

Bangladesh authorities said over 1.6 million people were shifted to safer places as a preventive measure.