Latest NewsNEWS

199 bogus voting cast by CPI(M)in Kannur , alleges UDF; complaint has been registered with the district collector.

May 5, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Congress led UDF has alleged that the CPI(M) has cast 199 bogus votes in Kannur during the eve of the Lok Sabbha election. The video related to the bogus voting has been handed over to the Kannur Collector by the party members.

Complaint has been registered with the district collector.

The video includes the name and serial number of the voter who has done bogus voting.Footage of bogus voting done at a booth in Dharmadam was also handed over. Dharmadam is under Chief Minister Pinarayai’s constituency.

According to congress spoke person, the bogus voting has been cast in Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Peravoor and Mattannur Assembly constituencies.

Several cases of Bogus voting was reported in the districts of Kannur and Kasargod.

Tags

Related Articles

Mizoram : EC rejects BJP request for extending nomination dates

Nov 8, 2018, 09:17 pm IST
twyford

This NewZeaLand Trasnport Minister Was Willing to Resign For a Reason You Can Never Imagine

May 24, 2018, 09:44 pm IST
p-chidambaram

Indian economy like a car with 3 tyres punctured ,says P Chidambaram

Jun 4, 2018, 06:37 am IST

Noise pollution : Aam Aadmi Party Govt fined Rs. 5 lakh

Feb 13, 2019, 05:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close