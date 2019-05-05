199 bogus voting cast by CPI(M)in Kannur , alleges UDF; complaint has been registered with the district collector.

The Congress led UDF has alleged that the CPI(M) has cast 199 bogus votes in Kannur during the eve of the Lok Sabbha election. The video related to the bogus voting has been handed over to the Kannur Collector by the party members.

Complaint has been registered with the district collector.

The video includes the name and serial number of the voter who has done bogus voting.Footage of bogus voting done at a booth in Dharmadam was also handed over. Dharmadam is under Chief Minister Pinarayai’s constituency.

According to congress spoke person, the bogus voting has been cast in Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Peravoor and Mattannur Assembly constituencies.

Several cases of Bogus voting was reported in the districts of Kannur and Kasargod.