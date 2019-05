Grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Anand Raj Ambedkar, President of Republican Sena on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and announced withdrawal of the party’s candidates from all the seven seats in the national capital.

Rakesh Prajapati, President of the Delhi chapter of the Republican Sena, as well as thousands of its supporters joined the Congress.