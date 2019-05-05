Amidst Financial Crunch, Devaswom Board Spends Huge Money on Building Official Residence For Members

Devaswom board has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. After taking a stand against the devotees in the issue of Sabarimala Supreme Court verdict and then catching attention with a bizarre affidavit that blamed Lord Ayyappa for their decision to invest PF amount in Dhanlaxmi Bank bonds, they are once again grabbing the headlines. This time it is for their extravagant spending on building an official residence for board members.

Lakhs of rupees are being spent on the new buildings and despite a report from the Accounts officer that recommended no new construction works for the next year, the stone laying of three new buildings at the board Headquarters took place on the 30th of the last month.

K.P Sankardas, member of the board said that this was a decision taken earlier since Ombudsman had pointed out the lack of facilities at the Guesthouse, which prompted them to build a new facility.

Following the issue of Sabarimala, there was a significant drop in the income of the board through temples. Accounts Officer had said that there could be a situation soon where they might not have enough resources to fund their daily activities and had recommended no new constructions be undertaken. But this recommendation has been ignored.