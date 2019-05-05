Latest NewsSports

Arjun Tendulkar Picked For this Huge Price in this T20 League Auction

May 5, 2019, 09:36 am IST
Less than a minute

After some serious bidding, Arjun Tendulkar was on Saturday picked for Rs 5 lakh by the Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb for the second season of the T20 Mumbai League.

At the auction, Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer and a batsman, who had played unofficial Tests for India-U19, was among the few players in focus. He was slotted in the all-rounders category, carrying a base price of Rs 1 Lakh.

Several teams bidded for him but the highest bid was raised to Rs 5 lakh by North Mumbai Panthers, which is the maximum bid amount. It was Charu Sharma who conducted the auction.

two new teams — Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb and Eagle Thane Strikers — an option to exercise the OTM (Opportunity to Match).

Both the new teams, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb, and Eagle Thane Strikers opted to exercise the OTM at Rs 5 lakh after which two cards were placed in a bag and Mumbai Cricket Association ad hoc committee member Unmesh Khanvilkar picked up a card which was of Aakash Tigers and that is how they got Arjun Tendulkar.

