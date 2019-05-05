Attingal Koyikal palace is becoming a history

A substantial part of the Attingal Koikal palace is becoming history. A private party has brought it from the Royal Family and has demolished it.But a small portion of the palace is currently with the Travancore Devasom board which soon will me dethroned.

The palace is built in the 18th century and is one among the 30 traditional places constructed by the royal family of Travancore.

It also had a significant role in the growth of the Travancore dynasty. The first ever united rebellion against the British was kicked off from the Attingal Palace.

The TDB now owns the first portion on the left side spread over close to seven acres. The palace has four temples inside, including the 700-year old sanctorum that houses the Palliyara Bhagavathy.

For long, the Attingal Palace has been ignored. But now we plan to revive the Kshethra Kalapeedam which would provide training to students interested in temple percussion instrumentssays K P Sankaradas a member of TDB