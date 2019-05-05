Latest NewsIndia

BJP Leader Shot Dead by Terrorists at his Home

May 5, 2019, 06:06 am IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead on Saturday by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam. It was the BJP worker Gul Muhammad Mir who met with this tragic fate. He was a senior BJP leader in his late 50s.

“Shot at BJP member Ghulam Ahmed Mir brought dead to district hospital Anantnag. Investigation set into motion,” Kashmir police zone tweeted. Another tweet by police said, “Unknown terrorist fired upon a member of the BJP namely #Gull Mohammed Mir# at Nowgam Verinag. Shifted to hospital in critical condition.”

Gul was brought to the hospital and declared brought dead. According to State BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Gul was attacked at his home by militants.

“His security was withdrawn by the authorities, currently he was without any security. We are holding security agencies responsible for the killing, because they withdrew his security despite writing to them,” he added.

