Bogus Vote Controversy: P.V.Anvar MLA trolled V.T.Balram MLA

May 5, 2019, 03:34 pm IST
CPM supported independent MLA from Nilambur P.V.Anvar has trolled Congress MLA V.T.Balram on bogus vote controversy. Anvar who is also the CPM candidate from Ponnanni Lok Sabha constituency has come against an old Facebook post of Balram.

Balram earlier shared a post on which he mocked the CPM on fake voting in Kannur. After that, the Muslim League workers also were accused of bogus voting. Now P.V.Anvar gave a sarcastic reply to the Congress MLA.

Read Facebook Post: 

Gepostet von VT Balram am Samstag, 27. April 2019

Gepostet von PV ANVAR am Freitag, 3. Mai 2019

