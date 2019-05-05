Bogus Voting Controversy: ‘Idukki DCC president talks senselessly’, says M.M.Mani

Kerala Minister and senior CPM leader M.M.Mani has declined the allegation raised by Congress and UDF on bogus voting in Idukki district. He said that the allegation is wrong. He also challenged the UDF leaders to prove their allegation.

He accused that the district Congress committee president Ibrahimkutty Kallr who alleged that the CPM workers cast a bogus vote is talking senselessly. He also asked the UDF leaders to examine the allegation legally.

Earlier the Congress and UDF leaders alleged that CPM workers cast bogus votes widely in minister M.M.Mani’s assembly constituency Udumbanchola.