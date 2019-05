Mallika Sherawat is an Indian actress who works in Hindi, English and Chinese language films. Known for her bold onscreen attitude in films like Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), Sherawat has established herself as a sex symbol and as one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood.

Sherawat was born on 24 October 1976 as Reema Lamba in Moth, a small village in Hisar district of Haryana to a Jat family. he has a degree in philosophy from Miranda House, Delhi University.