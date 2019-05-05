KeralaLatest News

Burqa-Niqab ban: Advocate Jayasankar trolls MES president Dr.Fazal Gafoor

May 5, 2019, 04:10 pm IST
Political observer Advocate Jayasankar has trolled Muslim Educational Society (MES) president Dr.Fazal Gafoor on Burqa-Niqab ban. Jayasankar on his official Facebook page shared a post in which he mocks Dr. Gafoor.

Earlier MES has issued a circular which announced that from this academic year onwards no student studying in MES institution can wear any kind of head covering attires in the campus. This has stirred controversy and many Muslim organisations have criticised the decision. But many other organisations including KNM has supported the decision. Even Dr.Gafoor got a threatening call from the fundamentalists.

Read Facebook Post:

????????????? ??? ????????????? ??????? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ????????? ?????????? ??????????. ?????????? ???????????…

Gepostet von Advocate A Jayasankar am Sonntag, 5. Mai 2019

