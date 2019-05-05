CBSE to declare 10th board exam results today

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10t Result 2019 anytime now. The board, after the surprise declaration of CBSE 12 Result 2019 on May 2 shared its intent of releasing class 10 results soon as well. No date for 10t Result 2019, however, was shared by the board. Sources have hinted that the result is likely to be released today – May 5, 2019. Confirmation on whether or not the result is releasing today is expected by 11 am.

If released, CBSE 10t Result 2019 would be available on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in to cbse.nic.in. The students would be able to check their results by using their CBSE Roll Numbers. The results would also be available DigiResults app which is available for Android.