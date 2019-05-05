Latest NewsIndia

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemns attack against Aravind Kejriwal

May 5, 2019, 07:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack against Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal. He said that he strongly condemns the incident. He said that the attack against Kejriwal is an attempt to make silent those who speak against the Sangh Parivar agenda.

Pinarayi on his facebook page shared a post in which he raised his criticism against RSS and BJP.

Read Facebook Post:

????????????? ??????????????? ???????????? ????? ?????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????? ??????? ???????? ??????????….

Gepostet von Pinarayi Vijayan am Sonntag, 5. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

VAT-free in these Emirates places; check out the list

Jan 11, 2018, 07:01 am IST

Narendra Modi-led BJP has just one issue , says Siddaramaiah

Jan 13, 2018, 07:15 pm IST
breaking-news-defence-ministry-website-hacked

BREAKING NEWS: DEFENCE MINISTRY WEBSITE HACKED!!

Apr 6, 2018, 05:01 pm IST
P.V-Mathew

P.V Mathew (63) passed away

Jun 16, 2017, 08:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close