Class 10 results 2019 will not be declared today: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday made it clear that the Class 10 board exam results 2019 will not be declared on Sunday.

”There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results are being announced today. It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today,” Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sharma further said that the CBSE Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication.

Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE: Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication. https://t.co/xnjLF4zWIL

It was earlier reported that the CBSE Board will declare the Class 10 board exam results 2019 on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The results would be available on the board’s official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the reports said.