Latest NewsIndia

Controversial Remark Over Ramayana and Mahabharatha: FIR Filed Against Sitaram Yechury

May 5, 2019, 06:18 am IST
Less than a minute

Earlier, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had said that epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata prove that “even Hindus can be violent”. Following his controversial statement yoga guru, Ramdev and others had filed a complaint with SSP Haridwar. Now an FIR has been registered in Haridwar against CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury for his statement that epics ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ are full of instances of violence and battles.

Speaking at an event, Sitaram Yechury said, “Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles. Being a pracharak, you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can’t be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don’t.”

Yoga guru Ramdev said that he should be put behind bars: “We have filed a complaint against Yechury, who has insulted our ancestors. It is an offence. He should be put behind the bars. We have demanded a strict investigation into the matter.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Ramayana and Mahabharata conveyed one central message – victory of good over evil. Sitaram Yechury’s ideology is his own. His ideology has only one objective, which is to attack Hindus and make oneself the premier secular person.”

Tags

Related Articles

Malayali hockey player Sreejesh recommended for Khelratna

May 1, 2019, 04:02 pm IST

Who is that Girl Hanging Out with Bollywood Actor Emraan Hashmi

Sep 10, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

TVS launches Star City+ ‘Kargil Edition’ in India

Feb 14, 2019, 04:49 pm IST

Oppo launches A5s with Dual Rear Cameras in India

Apr 22, 2019, 12:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close