Controversial Remark Over Ramayana and Mahabharatha: FIR Filed Against Sitaram Yechury

Earlier, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had said that epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata prove that “even Hindus can be violent”. Following his controversial statement yoga guru, Ramdev and others had filed a complaint with SSP Haridwar. Now an FIR has been registered in Haridwar against CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury for his statement that epics ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ are full of instances of violence and battles.

Speaking at an event, Sitaram Yechury said, “Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles. Being a pracharak, you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can’t be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don’t.”

Yoga guru Ramdev said that he should be put behind bars: “We have filed a complaint against Yechury, who has insulted our ancestors. It is an offence. He should be put behind the bars. We have demanded a strict investigation into the matter.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Ramayana and Mahabharata conveyed one central message – victory of good over evil. Sitaram Yechury’s ideology is his own. His ideology has only one objective, which is to attack Hindus and make oneself the premier secular person.”