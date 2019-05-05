‘CPM leader accused of sexually assaulting minor girls is a close ally of minister K.T.Jaleel’, accuses Congress MLA

Congress MLA V.T.Balram accused that the CPM leader who went underground after he was accused in a POSCO case is a close ally of minister K.T.Jaleel. Balaraman raised this allegation on his official Facebook page with many photos and selfies of the accused CPM leader with the minister as proof.

The police have lodged an FIR against Shamsudeen, a CPI(M) municipal member of Valanchery Municipality. He is a CPI(M) independent member and a resident of Kavupuram and has allegedly raped a minor. Amidst the allegations that there are attempts to settle the case, the complaint was handed over to DYSP.

There are unconfirmed reports that Shamsudeen has left the country. The victim, in a statement, said that she was abused in many places including the residence of valanchery S.I. She said she was threatened so far and that is why couldn’t reveal her experience yet. The case was registered after the relatives of the girl approached Child Line.

